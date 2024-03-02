Evening With A Legend Event Featuring WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T Set For April 4

WWE announced via a press release that WrestleMania XL week will kick of with the Evening With A Legend event featuring WWE Hall of Famer Booker T set to take place on Thursday, April 4th.

Evening With A Legend: Booker T

Kick off WrestleMania XL Week with tickets to On Location’s brand new Evening with a Legend experience featuring WWE Hall of Famer Booker T!

Tickets include a cocktail reception with light appetizers, a moderated Q&A and photo opportunity with Booker T, and a premium event souvenir. Secure your tickets today and start WrestleMania XL Week off right with Booker T!