Ex-WWE Star Explains Why Triple H Is Perfect For Top Creative Role

Former WWE star Aron Stevens (formerly known as Damian Sandow) has voiced strong support for Paul Levesque in his role as WWE’s Chief Content Officer.

Speaking on TMZ’s Inside The Ring, Stevens highlighted Levesque’s unique ability to balance the business and creative sides of the company—an equilibrium he believes is essential for WWE’s long-term success. “I think he’s the best guy for the job,” Stevens said. “He understands the corporate side of it… but he also understands the in-ring, in-front-of-the-camera side of it. So, to marry the two, he really is the guy.”

Stevens went on to frame his praise in executive terms, noting that if he were running a major organization, Levesque would be his pick to harmonize creativity with corporate realities. “If I was the CEO and I needed somebody to kind of create that equilibrium and make it work, yeah, I would use him.”

The comments add to a growing chorus of industry veterans endorsing Triple H’s stewardship of WWE creative, particularly as the company continues to blend global corporate expansion with in-ring storytelling and talent development.