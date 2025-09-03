Expected Lineup For WWE WrestlePalooza

According to PWInsider.com, two additional high-profile matches are expected to take place at this month’s WWE Wrestlepalooza premium live event, alongside the already announced match between IYO SKY and Stephanie Vaquer for the vacant Women’s World Championship.

The report also mentioned potential matchups, including Cody Rhodes defending his Undisputed WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre, and Brock Lesnar facing John Cena. However, these matches have not yet been confirmed.

WWE WrestlePalooza is scheduled for Saturday, September 20th, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. The event will be broadcast live on the new ESPN direct-to-consumer service.