Fan Involved In Altercation With CM Punk After WrestleMania Demands An Apology

A fan whose phone was knocked out of his hand by CM Punk after WrestleMania 42 has spoken out, saying he isn’t interested in filing a lawsuit.

He just wants an apology.

Video released Monday by TMZ Sports shows the incident taking place in a Las Vegas hotel lobby shortly after the event.

The fan had been filming as Punk’s wife, AJ Lee, shared a goodbye hug with Bayley. At that point, Punk, appearing visibly frustrated, stepped in and swatted the phone to the ground.

Despite the tense moment, the situation didn’t escalate. Security personnel, along with Punk’s mentor Ace Steel, quickly stepped in to defuse things.

The fan, who asked to remain anonymous, later told TMZ he has no plans to pursue legal action and is instead hoping for a simple, respectful resolution.

“I just want an apology, shake my hand. I’m not going to sue him or try to get him in trouble,” he said.

Additional footage offers more context leading up to the incident. Several fans had been recording Lee and Bayley during their interaction, which led them to move toward an elevator area for privacy.

The same fan continued filming and followed them.

At one point, he called out, “We love you, Bayley,” prompting her to raise her hand toward the camera and ask him to give them space.

Moments later, Punk stepped in and knocked the phone away, abruptly ending the encounter.