Fans Concerned After Gigi Dolin’s Alarming Message On Social Media

Former WWE NXT star Priscilla Kelly, known to fans as Gigi Dolin, sparked concern among fans this week after posting a deeply troubling message on Twitter/X.

In the now-deleted post, Kelly wrote:

“Maybe I should just kms? Don’t worry I’ll be face down ass up in the casket for you guys.”

The message quickly drew alarm and concern across the wrestling community. Shortly after removing the post, Kelly issued a follow-up statement attempting to clarify her intent:

“I tweeted out of hurt. I was being dark and sarcastic, not literal—but I understand it landed heavy.

Getting mocked and sexualized when you’re trying to rebuild something you love breaks a piece of you.

I’m not broken. But I’m also not bulletproof.

Like most of you, I’m doing the best I can and my top priority right now is being creative, improving every day and having fun in wrestling again.”

That follow-up post has also since been removed.

Kelly was released by WWE earlier this year after a run in NXT as part of Toxic Attraction alongside Mandy Rose and Jacy Jayne. Since her release, she has expressed an intent to continue in pro wrestling and reconnect with her passion for the business.

If you or someone you know is struggling, help is available. You can call or text 988 in the U.S. to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline 24/7.

