Favorites And Betting Odds For AEW Double Or Nothing 2025

With AEW Double or Nothing set to take place tonight, Sunday, May 25, 2025, the betting lines have officially dropped, offering insight into how oddsmakers are predicting the night’s biggest matchups. According to BetOnline.ag, several champions and top-tier names are expected to walk away victorious.

In the AEW Women’s World Championship match, Toni Storm enters the night as a massive favorite at -5000 (1/50) to retain her title against challenger Mina Shirakawa, who sits at longshot odds of +1200.

The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Final also sees a clear frontrunner, with Will Ospreay heavily favored at -1000 (1/10) over “Hangman” Adam Page at +550. In the night’s Stretcher Match, Ricochet holds strong odds at -2000 (1/20) to defeat Mark Briscoe (+700).

Tag team competition has its own clear predictions. The Hurt Syndicate are expected to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championships, favored at -5000 (1/50) over The Sons of Texas (+1200). Meanwhile, FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) are listed as -1000 (1/10) favorites against the team of Daniel Garcia & Nigel McGuinness (+550).

The most evenly matched contest appears to be the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Final, where Mercedes Moné is favored at -300 (1/3) over Jamie Hayter (+200) in what could be a show-stealing clash.

As of this writing, no betting odds have been released for the Anarchy in the Arena match, which remains one of the night’s most unpredictable and chaotic contests.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for full AEW Double or Nothing results, post-show analysis, and breaking updates from tonight’s event.