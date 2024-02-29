Favorites And Betting Odds For AEW Revolution 2024

This year’s AEW Revolution 2024 odds are available at betonline.ag.

Favorites have the “-” symbol, while underdogs have the “+” symbol. For the favorites, the number represents how much money you would have to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the figure represents the amount of money you would win if you bet $100.

Samoa Joe (c) -1200

Swerve Strickland +450

“Hangman” Adam Page +2000

The Young Bucks -500

Sting & Darby Allin (c) +300

Wardlow -2000

Powerhouse Hobbs +600

Lance Archer +1600

Eddie Kingston (c) -300

Bryan Danielson +200

Roderick Strong -600

Orange Cassidy (c) +350

Toni Storm (c) -700

Deonna Purrazzo +400

Will Ospreay -5000

Konosuke Takeshita +900

Blackpool Combat Club -160

FTR +120

Christian Cage (C) -260

Daniel Garcia +180

