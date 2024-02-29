Favorites And Betting Odds For AEW Revolution 2024

This year’s AEW Revolution 2024 odds are available at betonline.ag.
Favorites have the “-” symbol, while underdogs have the “+” symbol. For the favorites, the number represents how much money you would have to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the figure represents the amount of money you would win if you bet $100.
Samoa Joe (c) -1200
Swerve Strickland +450
“Hangman” Adam Page +2000
The Young Bucks -500
Sting & Darby Allin (c) +300
Wardlow -2000
Powerhouse Hobbs +600
Lance Archer +1600
Eddie Kingston (c) -300
Bryan Danielson +200
Roderick Strong -600
Orange Cassidy (c) +350
Toni Storm (c) -700
Deonna Purrazzo +400
Will Ospreay -5000
Konosuke Takeshita +900
Blackpool Combat Club -160
FTR +120
Christian Cage (C) -260
Daniel Garcia +180
Stay tuned to PWMania.com for live results coverage of the event.