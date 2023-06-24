Favorites And Betting Odds For AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door 2023

The betting odds for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2023 have been revealed by betting site betonline.ag.

The favourites are represented by the “-” symbol, while the underdogs are represented by the “+” symbol.

The number for the favourites shows the amount of money you would have to risk to win $100. The number shows the amount of money you would win if you bet $100 on the underdogs.

AEW World Championship Match Winner

MJF (c) -10000

Hiroshi Tanahashi +1100

IWGP United States Championship Match Winner

Will Ospreay -300

Kenny Omega (c) +200

IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match Winner

SANADA (c) -10000

Jack Perry +1100

Singles Match Winner

Kazuchika Okada -550

Bryan Danielson +325

Singles Match Winner

CM Punk -10000

Satoshi Kojima +1100

AEW Women’s World Championship Match Winner

Toni Storm (c) -4000

Willow Nightingale +1000

AEW International Championship Match Winner

Orange Cassidy (c) -1000

Zack Sabre Jr. +400

Daniel Garcia +900

Katsuyori Shibata +900

10-Man Tag Team Match Winner

The BCC, Shota Umino & Konosuke Takeshita -200

The Elite, Eddie Kingston & Tomohiro Ishii +150

Singles Match Winner

Athena -1000

Billie Starkz +500