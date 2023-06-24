Favorites And Betting Odds For AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door 2023

The betting odds for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2023 have been revealed by betting site betonline.ag.
The favourites are represented by the “-” symbol, while the underdogs are represented by the “+” symbol.
The number for the favourites shows the amount of money you would have to risk to win $100. The number shows the amount of money you would win if you bet $100 on the underdogs.
AEW World Championship Match Winner
MJF (c) -10000
Hiroshi Tanahashi +1100
IWGP United States Championship Match Winner
Will Ospreay -300
Kenny Omega (c) +200
IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match Winner
SANADA (c) -10000
Jack Perry +1100
Singles Match Winner
Kazuchika Okada -550
Bryan Danielson +325
Singles Match Winner
CM Punk -10000
Satoshi Kojima +1100
AEW Women’s World Championship Match Winner
Toni Storm (c) -4000
Willow Nightingale +1000
AEW International Championship Match Winner
Orange Cassidy (c) -1000
Zack Sabre Jr. +400
Daniel Garcia +900
Katsuyori Shibata +900
10-Man Tag Team Match Winner
The BCC, Shota Umino & Konosuke Takeshita -200
The Elite, Eddie Kingston & Tomohiro Ishii +150
Singles Match Winner
Athena -1000
Billie Starkz +500