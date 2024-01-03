Favorites And Betting Odds For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18

Here are the current favorites and betting odds for the upcoming NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18 show on January 3rd, 2023.
The favorites are denoted by -, while the underdogs are denoted by +. The betting odds are from BetOnline:
IWGP / NJPW Strong Tag Team Title Match
Guerrillas of Destiny -140 vs. Bishamon (c) +100
IWGP Global Heavyweight Title Match
David Finlay -1000 vs Will Ospreay +500 vs. Jon Moxley +800
IWGP Jr Heavyweight Tag Team Title Match
Catch 22 -150 vs. Bullet Club WarDogs (c) +110
IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title Match
Hiromu Takahashi (c) -130 vs. El Desperado -120
IWGP World Heavyweight Title Match Tetsuya Naito -5000 vs. SANADA (c) +900
NEVER Openweight Title Match
Shingo Takagi (c) -300 vs. Tama Tonga +200
NJPW World TV Title Match
Zack Sabre Jr. (c) -200 vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi +150
Tag Team Match
House of Torture -200 vs. Kaito Kiyomiya & Shota Umino +150
Singles Match
Yota Tsuji -350 vs. Yuya Uemura +225
Singles Match
Kazuchika Okada -2000 vs. Bryan Danielson +700