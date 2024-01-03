Favorites And Betting Odds For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18

Here are the current favorites and betting odds for the upcoming NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18 show on January 3rd, 2023.

The favorites are denoted by -, while the underdogs are denoted by +. The betting odds are from BetOnline:

IWGP / NJPW Strong Tag Team Title Match

Guerrillas of Destiny -140 vs. Bishamon (c) +100

IWGP Global Heavyweight Title Match

David Finlay -1000 vs Will Ospreay +500 vs. Jon Moxley +800

IWGP Jr Heavyweight Tag Team Title Match

Catch 22 -150 vs. Bullet Club WarDogs (c) +110

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title Match

Hiromu Takahashi (c) -130 vs. El Desperado -120

IWGP World Heavyweight Title Match Tetsuya Naito -5000 vs. SANADA (c) +900

NEVER Openweight Title Match

Shingo Takagi (c) -300 vs. Tama Tonga +200

NJPW World TV Title Match

Zack Sabre Jr. (c) -200 vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi +150

Tag Team Match

House of Torture -200 vs. Kaito Kiyomiya & Shota Umino +150

Singles Match

Yota Tsuji -350 vs. Yuya Uemura +225

Singles Match

Kazuchika Okada -2000 vs. Bryan Danielson +700