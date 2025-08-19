Several Title Matches Set For NJPW’s Road To Destruction Tour

By
James Hetfield
-
NJPW Road To Destruction
NJPW Road To Destruction

NJPW (New Japan Pro Wrestling) has announced several matches for its Road to Destruction tour, which features multiple championship bouts.

On September 13, Toru Yano, YOH, and Master Wato will defend the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championships against the team of Hiroshi Tanahashi, El Desperado, and Ryusuke Taguchi.

Furthermore, on September 15, Tanahashi’s team will face Yano, Togi Makabe, and Tomoaki Honma. Then, on September 24, El Desperado will defend the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship against YOH.

Additionally, SHO and DOUKI will defend the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team titles against Ichiban Sweet Boys. Finally, Tanahashi will compete against Master Wato.

