Final Card For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18

NJPW has revealed the full card for Wrestle Kingdom 18, its biggest event of the year, and their version of WWE WrestleMania.

Three new matches were added to the show, including Shota Umino and Kaito Kiyomiya of Pro Wrestling NOAH vs. EVIL and Ren Narita, as well as the annual New Japan Rambo, in which the final four of the battle royal move onto a fatal four-way bout the following night at New Year Dash to become the first KOPW Championship belt holder in 2024.

The event is scheduled for Thursday, January 4 at the Tokyo Dome. It will begin streaming live on NJPW World at 2:30 a.m. Eastern time. Here is the most recent card:

IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match

SANADA (champion) vs. Tetsuya Naito

Singles Match

Kazuchika Okada vs. Bryan Danielson

Inaugural IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship Match

Will Ospreay vs. Jon Moxley vs. David Finlay

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship Match

Hiromu Takahashi (champion) vs. El Desperado

NJPW World Television Championship Match

Zack Sabre Jr. (champion) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

NEVER Openweight Championship Match

Shingo Takagi (champion) vs. Tama Tonga

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship Match

Clark Connors & Drilla Moloney (champion) vs. TJP & Francesco Akira

Winner Takes All Tag Team Title Match

IWGP Tag Team Champions Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI vs. NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions Hikuleo & El Phantasmo

Singles Match

Yuya Uemura vs. Yota Tsuji

Tag Team Match

Kaito Kiyomiya & Shota Umino vs. Ren Narita & EVIL

New Japan Rambo (final four advance to New Year’s Dash for KOPW 2024 belt)

Competitors TBA