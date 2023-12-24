Final Card For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18

NJPW has revealed the full card for Wrestle Kingdom 18, its biggest event of the year, and their version of WWE WrestleMania.
Three new matches were added to the show, including Shota Umino and Kaito Kiyomiya of Pro Wrestling NOAH vs. EVIL and Ren Narita, as well as the annual New Japan Rambo, in which the final four of the battle royal move onto a fatal four-way bout the following night at New Year Dash to become the first KOPW Championship belt holder in 2024.
The event is scheduled for Thursday, January 4 at the Tokyo Dome. It will begin streaming live on NJPW World at 2:30 a.m. Eastern time. Here is the most recent card:
IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match
SANADA (champion) vs. Tetsuya Naito
Singles Match
Kazuchika Okada vs. Bryan Danielson
Inaugural IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship Match
Will Ospreay vs. Jon Moxley vs. David Finlay
IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship Match
Hiromu Takahashi (champion) vs. El Desperado
NJPW World Television Championship Match
Zack Sabre Jr. (champion) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi
NEVER Openweight Championship Match
Shingo Takagi (champion) vs. Tama Tonga
IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship Match
Clark Connors & Drilla Moloney (champion) vs. TJP & Francesco Akira
Winner Takes All Tag Team Title Match
IWGP Tag Team Champions Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI vs. NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions Hikuleo & El Phantasmo
Singles Match
Yuya Uemura vs. Yota Tsuji
Tag Team Match
Kaito Kiyomiya & Shota Umino vs. Ren Narita & EVIL
New Japan Rambo (final four advance to New Year’s Dash for KOPW 2024 belt)
Competitors TBA