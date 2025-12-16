NJPW Announces Match Order For Wrestle Kingdom 20

NJPW has announced the official card for Wrestle Kingdom 20, and as expected, pro wrestling legend Hiroshi Tanahashi’s retirement match will headline the event.

Tanahashi is scheduled to face Kazuchika Okada one last time at the company’s signature show.

Wrestle Kingdom 20 will take place on Sunday, January 4, 2026, at the iconic Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan. The event will be broadcast live on NJPW World.

You can check out the match order below:

– NEVER Openweight 6-Man Championship Tornado Ranbo

– IWGP Women’s and NJPW STRONG Women’s Double Title Match = Syuri vs. Saya Kamitani

– David Finlay, Shingo Takagi, Gabe Kidd, Drilla Moloney and Hiromu Takahashi vs. United Empire (Callum Newman, Great-O-Khan, HENARE and two mystery partners)

– IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship #1 Contender’s 4-Way Match = SHO vs. El Desperado vs. Taiji Ishimori vs. Kosei Fujita

– NEVER Openweight Championship Match = Aaron Wolf vs. EVIL

– IWGP Global and IWGP World Heavyweight Double Title Match = Yota Tsuji vs. Konosuke Takeshita

– Kazuchika Okada vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi