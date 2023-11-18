Final Card For Tonight’s AEW Full Gear 2003

AEW Full Gear airs tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Bleacher Report app in the United States and on FITE TV internationally. The Zero Hour pre-show begins at 7 p.m. Eastern time.

Here is the final card for tonight’s event:

AEW World Heavyweight Title Match

MJF (champion) vs. Jay White

AEW Women’s World Championship Match

Hikaru Shida (champion) vs. Toni Storm

Trios Match

Christian Cage, Luchasaurus & Nick Wayne vs. Sting, Darby Allin &Adam Copeland

AEW International Championship Match

Orange Cassidy (champion) vs. Jon Moxley

Tag Team Match (Winner gets an AEW Tag Team title shot, Golden Jets disband if they lose)

The Golden Jets (Kenny Omega & Chris Jericho) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson)

Texas Deathmatch

Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland

AEW Tag Team Championship Ladder Match

Ricky Starks & Big Bill (champions) vs. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. House of Black (Malakai Black & Brody King) vs. LFI (Rush & Dralistico)

AEW TBS Championship Triple Threat Match

Kris Statlander (champion) vs. vs. Julia Hart vs. Skye Blue

ROH Tag Team Championship Match (Zero Hour Pre-Show)

MJF (champion) & Samoa Joe vs. The Gunns (Austin & Colten Gunn)

ROH World Championship Match (Zero Hour Pre-Show)

Eddie Kingston vs. Jay Lethal – Zero Hour Pre-Show

Singles Match (Zero Hour Pre-Show)

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Buddy Matthews