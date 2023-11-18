Final Card For Tonight’s AEW Full Gear 2003

AEW Full Gear airs tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Bleacher Report app in the United States and on FITE TV internationally. The Zero Hour pre-show begins at 7 p.m. Eastern time.
Here is the final card for tonight’s event:
AEW World Heavyweight Title Match
MJF (champion) vs. Jay White
AEW Women’s World Championship Match
Hikaru Shida (champion) vs. Toni Storm
Trios Match
Christian Cage, Luchasaurus & Nick Wayne vs. Sting, Darby Allin &Adam Copeland
AEW International Championship Match
Orange Cassidy (champion) vs. Jon Moxley
Tag Team Match (Winner gets an AEW Tag Team title shot, Golden Jets disband if they lose)
The Golden Jets (Kenny Omega & Chris Jericho) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson)
Texas Deathmatch
Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland
AEW Tag Team Championship Ladder Match
Ricky Starks & Big Bill (champions) vs. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. House of Black (Malakai Black & Brody King) vs. LFI (Rush & Dralistico)
AEW TBS Championship Triple Threat Match
Kris Statlander (champion) vs. vs. Julia Hart vs. Skye Blue
ROH Tag Team Championship Match (Zero Hour Pre-Show)
MJF (champion) & Samoa Joe vs. The Gunns (Austin & Colten Gunn)
ROH World Championship Match (Zero Hour Pre-Show)
Eddie Kingston vs. Jay Lethal – Zero Hour Pre-Show
Singles Match (Zero Hour Pre-Show)
Claudio Castagnoli vs. Buddy Matthews