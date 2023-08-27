Final Card For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Emergence

The 2023 Impact Wrestling Emergence special will air live later today from Toronto, Ontario, Canada’s Rebel Entertainment Complex.

Trinity defending the Impact Knockouts World Title against Deonna Purrazzo appears to be the main event at Emergence. Tonight’s show will also include three more title matches, IWGP World Heavyweight Champion SANADA vs. Jake Something in a non-title match, a big 8-man tag team match, a Back To School match between Frankie Kazarian and Eddie Edwards, filmed at the wrestling school in Massachusetts once owned by their trainer, the late WWE Hall of Famer Killer Kowalski, and more, including two Countdown To Emergence pre-show matches, and more.

The Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto, Ontario, Canada will host the 2023 Impact Emergence special today, August 27. The 30-minute Countdown To Emergence pre-show will air live and free on YouTube, Impact Plus, and FITE at 7:30pm ET. The main show will be broadcast live on Impact Plus, YouTube for Ultimate Insiders subscribers, and FITE.

Below is the updated card with 10 matches announced:

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Trinity (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

The Rascalz vs. Subculture (Mark Andrews, Flash Morgan Webster) (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles

The Coven (Taylor Wilde, KiLynn King) vs. Death Dollz (Jessicka, Courtney Rush) vs. Savannah Evans and Gisele Shaw vs. MK Ultra (Killer Kelly, Masha Slamovich) (c)

Impact Digital Media Title Match

Johnny Swinger vs. Kenny King (c)

Back To School Match

Frankie Kazarian vs. Eddie Edwards

A tribute to their trainer, the late Killer Kowalski, at his wrestling school in Massachusetts.

No DQ Match

Deaner vs. Eric Young

Non-Title Match

IWGP World Heavyweight Champion SANADA vs. Jake Something

Time Machine (Impact World Champion Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Kushida) and Josh Alexander vs. Impact X-Division Champion Lio Rush, Impact Hall of Famer Bully Ray, Brian Myers and Moose

Countdown To Emergence Pre-show

Joe Hendry and Yuya Uemura vs. Jason Hotch and John Skyler

Countdown To Emergence Pre-show

Alan Angels vs. Mike Bailey