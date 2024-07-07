Final Card For Tonight’s WWE NXT Heatwave

WWE NXT Heatwave takes place tonight at the Landers Center in Southaven, Mississippi, and will air on Peacock.

This event is expected to feature WWE NXT Champion Trick Williams vs. Ethan Page vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Shawn Spears as the main event. The top matches are NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez vs. Lola Vice and NXT North American Champion Oba Femi vs. Wes Lee.

The kickoff show begins at 6 p.m. Eastern, followed by the main show at 7 p.m. Eastern.

Here is the final card:

WWE NXT Championship Fatal 4-Way Match

Trick Williams (champion) vs. Ethan Page vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Shawn Spears

WWE NXT Women’s Championship Match

Roxanne Perez (champion) vs. Lola Vice

WWE NXT Tag Team Championship Match

Nathan Frazer & Axiom (champions) vs. Chase U (Andre Chase & Duke Hudson)

NXT North American Championship Match

Oba Femi (champion) vs. Wes Lee

NXT Women’s North American Championship Match

Kelani Jordan (champion) vs. Sol Ruca

Kickoff Match

Arianna Grace & Karmen Petrovic vs. Jacy Jayne & Jazmyn Nyx