Final Card For Tonight’s WWE NXT Heatwave

WWE NXT Heatwave takes place tonight at the Landers Center in Southaven, Mississippi, and will air on Peacock.
This event is expected to feature WWE NXT Champion Trick Williams vs. Ethan Page vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Shawn Spears as the main event. The top matches are NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez vs. Lola Vice and NXT North American Champion Oba Femi vs. Wes Lee.
The kickoff show begins at 6 p.m. Eastern, followed by the main show at 7 p.m. Eastern.
Here is the final card:
WWE NXT Championship Fatal 4-Way Match
Trick Williams (champion) vs. Ethan Page vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Shawn Spears
WWE NXT Women’s Championship Match
Roxanne Perez (champion) vs. Lola Vice
WWE NXT Tag Team Championship Match
Nathan Frazer & Axiom (champions) vs. Chase U (Andre Chase & Duke Hudson)
NXT North American Championship Match
Oba Femi (champion) vs. Wes Lee
NXT Women’s North American Championship Match
Kelani Jordan (champion) vs. Sol Ruca
Kickoff Match
Arianna Grace & Karmen Petrovic vs. Jacy Jayne & Jazmyn Nyx