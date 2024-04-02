Final Card For WWE WrestleMania 40 Saturday And WrestleMania 40 Sunday Revealed

Paul “Triple H” Levesque confirmed the WWE Wrestlemania 40 Saturday and Sunday lineups on Twitter/X.

The cards are listed as follows:

NIGHT ONE

Roman Reigns and The Rock vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins

Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio

Women’s World Heavyweight Title

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch

WWE Intercontinental title

Gunther (c) vs. Sami Zayn

Undisputed Tag Team Titles Six-Pack Ladder Match

Finn Balor & Damian Priest (c) vs. DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) vs. Awesome Truth (The Miz & R-Truth) vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) vs. Austin Theory & Grayson Waller vs. Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate

Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso

Bianca Belair, Naomi, and Jade Cargill vs. Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane)

NIGHT TWO

Undisputed WWE Universal Title

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

WWE World Heavyweight Title

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE United States title

Logan Paul (c) vs. Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton

WWE Women’s Title

IYO SKY (c) vs. Bayley

LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

Philadelphia Street Fight

Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits vs. The Final Testament