Final Card For WWE WrestleMania 40 Saturday And WrestleMania 40 Sunday Revealed

Paul “Triple H” Levesque confirmed the WWE Wrestlemania 40 Saturday and Sunday lineups on Twitter/X.
The cards are listed as follows:
NIGHT ONE
Roman Reigns and The Rock vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins
Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio
Women’s World Heavyweight Title
Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch
WWE Intercontinental title
Gunther (c) vs. Sami Zayn
Undisputed Tag Team Titles Six-Pack Ladder Match
Finn Balor & Damian Priest (c) vs. DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) vs. Awesome Truth (The Miz & R-Truth) vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) vs. Austin Theory & Grayson Waller vs. Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate
Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso
Bianca Belair, Naomi, and Jade Cargill vs. Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane)
NIGHT TWO
Undisputed WWE Universal Title
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes
WWE World Heavyweight Title
Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre
WWE United States title
Logan Paul (c) vs. Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton
WWE Women’s Title
IYO SKY (c) vs. Bayley
LA Knight vs. AJ Styles
Philadelphia Street Fight
Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits vs. The Final Testament
