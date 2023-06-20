Final Competitor For Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match Revealed

The final competitor for this year’s Women’s Money In The Bank ladder match has been determined.

Trish Stratus defeated Raquel Rodriguez via disqualification on this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw to become the final person to qualify for the annual ladder match where a future world title shot is up for grabs.

The disqualification ruling came as a result of Becky Lynch running out from the backstage area to attack Zoey Stark and Trish Stratus during the match.

With the win, Trish joins Zelina Vega, Becky Lynch, Zoey Stark, Bayley and Iyo Sky as the competitors for the women’s ladder match at WWE Money In The Bank 2023.

