Final Line-Up And Favorites For AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door (6/30/2024)

We are closing in on AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door 2024! The pay-per-view event will take place at the UBS Arena in Elmont, NY, on Sunday, June 30th.

The card features 13 matches, ten of which are on the main card. Here’s the final match card and betting favorites for those matches that have odds:

Betting lines were taken from BetOnline.com.

AEW World Heavyweight Title Match

Swerve Strickland (champion) (-800) vs. Will Ospreay (+425)

AEW Women’s World Championship Match

Toni Storm (champion) (-1500) vs. Mina Shirakawa (+600)

Ladder Match for the Vacant TNT Championship

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mark Briscoe vs. Jack Perry vs. Dante Martin vs. Lio Rush vs. TBD

Title For Title Match

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone (-5000) vs. NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer (+1200)

IWGP Heavyweight Championship Match

Jon Moxley (champion) (+290) vs. Tetsuya Naito (-300)

Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal

Bryan Danielson (-1500) vs. Shingo Takagi (+600)

Singles Match

MJF (-5000) vs. Hechicero (+1200)

Singles Match

Zack Sabre Jr (-450) vs. Orange Cassidy (+275)

Trios Match

The Elite (Kazuchika Okada & The Young Bucks) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi & The Acclaimed

Trios Match

Samoa Joe, Hook, and Katsuyori Shibata vs. TBA, Chris Jericho and Big Bill

Zero-Hour Pre-Show Match

Kris Statlander & Momo Watanabe vs. Willow Nightingale & Tam Nakano

Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Zero Hour Pre-Show Match

Saraya vs. Mariah May

Zero-Hour Pre-Show Match

Mistico & The Lucha Bros vs. Yota Tsuji, Titan & Hiromu Takahashi