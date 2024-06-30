Final Line-Up And Favorites For AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door (6/30/2024)

We are closing in on AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door 2024! The pay-per-view event will take place at the UBS Arena in Elmont, NY, on Sunday, June 30th.
The card features 13 matches, ten of which are on the main card. Here’s the final match card and betting favorites for those matches that have odds:
Betting lines were taken from BetOnline.com.
AEW World Heavyweight Title Match
Swerve Strickland (champion) (-800) vs. Will Ospreay (+425)
AEW Women’s World Championship Match
Toni Storm (champion) (-1500) vs. Mina Shirakawa (+600)
Ladder Match for the Vacant TNT Championship
Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mark Briscoe vs. Jack Perry vs. Dante Martin vs. Lio Rush vs. TBD
Title For Title Match
AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone (-5000) vs. NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer (+1200)
IWGP Heavyweight Championship Match
Jon Moxley (champion) (+290) vs. Tetsuya Naito (-300)
Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal
Bryan Danielson (-1500) vs. Shingo Takagi (+600)
Singles Match
MJF (-5000) vs. Hechicero (+1200)
Singles Match
Zack Sabre Jr (-450) vs. Orange Cassidy (+275)
Trios Match
The Elite (Kazuchika Okada & The Young Bucks) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi & The Acclaimed
Trios Match
Samoa Joe, Hook, and Katsuyori Shibata vs. TBA, Chris Jericho and Big Bill
Zero-Hour Pre-Show Match
Kris Statlander & Momo Watanabe vs. Willow Nightingale & Tam Nakano
Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Zero Hour Pre-Show Match
Saraya vs. Mariah May
Zero-Hour Pre-Show Match
Mistico & The Lucha Bros vs. Yota Tsuji, Titan & Hiromu Takahashi