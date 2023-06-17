Final MITB Qualifier, Other New Matches Announced For Monday’s WWE RAW

You can officially pencil in some new matches for next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

On Saturday, the company announced the addition of the final Money In The Bank qualifying match, as well as additional bouts for Monday’s installment of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network television program.

Featured below is the updated lineup for the show.

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW (6/19/2023)

* Logan Paul returns* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bronson Reed* Matt Riddle vs. Ludwig Kaiser* Rhea Ripley vs. Natalya* Seth Rollins WWE World Title Open Challenge* Raquel Rodriguez vs. Trish Stratus (Money In the Bank qualifier)

