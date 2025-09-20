Final WWE Wrestlepalooza Card, How To Watch, Start Time

WWE presents Wrestlepalooza this Saturday, September 20, 2025, live from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Reviving a classic name once used by ECW, this marks the first Wrestlepalooza produced by WWE. The event features championship clashes, a long-awaited return to the ring, and one of John Cena’s final matches as his farewell tour continues.

Date, Time & Schedule

Date: Saturday, September 20, 2025

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse – Indianapolis, Indiana

Road to Wrestlepalooza Pre-Show: 3 PM ET – 5 PM ET

Wrestlepalooza Kickoff Show: 5 PM ET – 7 PM ET

Main Card: 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT

Post-Show: Immediately after the event

How to Watch WWE Wrestlepalooza

United States

Streaming exclusively on ESPN Unlimited via the ESPN app TV Provider Authentication: If your TV provider carries ESPN, you may be able to watch at no additional cost by logging in through the ESPN app. Important Note: Several major providers do not support authentication at launch, including Altice, Cox, Dish Network, Xfinity, and YouTube TV . Subscribers to these services must use the direct subscription option. Direct Subscription (ESPN Unlimited): Available for $29.99/month (check ESPN’s official site for details).



International

The event will stream live on Netflix in most international markets.

WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Start Times

Region / Time Zone Main Card Start US Pacific (PT) 4:00 PM US Eastern (ET) 7:00 PM UK (BST) 12:00 AM (Sun) Europe (CEST) 1:00 AM (Sun) India (IST) 4:30 AM (Sun) Japan (JST) 8:00 AM (Sun) Australia (AEDT) 9:00 AM (Sun)

WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 – Final Match Card

Undisputed WWE Championship

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

Singles Match

John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar

Mixed Tag Team Match

CM Punk & AJ Lee vs. Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch

Vacant Women’s World Championship

Iyo Sky vs. Stephanie Vaquer

Tag Team Match

The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) vs. The Vision (Bronson Reed & Bron Breakker)

(Card subject to change)

WWE Wrestlepalooza Facts

First WWE event broadcast under the new ESPN Unlimited deal in the U.S.

John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar headlines in one of Cena’s last matches.

AJ Lee wrestles her first match in over 10 years.

The Women’s World Championship will be decided between Iyo Sky and Stephanie Vaquer.

The Usos reunite on a PLE stage against The Vision.

WWE Wrestlepalooza Details

When: Saturday, September 20, 2025 – 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Watch: ESPN Unlimited (US) / Netflix (International)

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for live coverage, full results, and fallout from WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025.