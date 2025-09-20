Final WWE Wrestlepalooza Card, How To Watch, Start Time

WWE presents Wrestlepalooza this Saturday, September 20, 2025, live from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Reviving a classic name once used by ECW, this marks the first Wrestlepalooza produced by WWE. The event features championship clashes, a long-awaited return to the ring, and one of John Cena’s final matches as his farewell tour continues.
Date, Time & Schedule
-
Date: Saturday, September 20, 2025
-
Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse – Indianapolis, Indiana
-
Road to Wrestlepalooza Pre-Show: 3 PM ET – 5 PM ET
-
Wrestlepalooza Kickoff Show: 5 PM ET – 7 PM ET
-
Main Card: 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT
-
Post-Show: Immediately after the event
How to Watch WWE Wrestlepalooza
United States
-
Streaming exclusively on ESPN Unlimited via the ESPN app
-
TV Provider Authentication: If your TV provider carries ESPN, you may be able to watch at no additional cost by logging in through the ESPN app.
-
Important Note: Several major providers do not support authentication at launch, including Altice, Cox, Dish Network, Xfinity, and YouTube TV. Subscribers to these services must use the direct subscription option.
-
Direct Subscription (ESPN Unlimited): Available for $29.99/month (check ESPN’s official site for details).
-
International
-
The event will stream live on Netflix in most international markets.
WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Start Times
|Region / Time Zone
|Main Card Start
|US Pacific (PT)
|4:00 PM
|US Eastern (ET)
|7:00 PM
|UK (BST)
|12:00 AM (Sun)
|Europe (CEST)
|1:00 AM (Sun)
|India (IST)
|4:30 AM (Sun)
|Japan (JST)
|8:00 AM (Sun)
|Australia (AEDT)
|9:00 AM (Sun)
WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 – Final Match Card
-
Undisputed WWE Championship
Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Drew McIntyre
-
Singles Match
John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar
-
Mixed Tag Team Match
CM Punk & AJ Lee vs. Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch
-
Vacant Women’s World Championship
Iyo Sky vs. Stephanie Vaquer
-
Tag Team Match
The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) vs. The Vision (Bronson Reed & Bron Breakker)
(Card subject to change)
WWE Wrestlepalooza Facts
-
First WWE event broadcast under the new ESPN Unlimited deal in the U.S.
-
John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar headlines in one of Cena’s last matches.
-
AJ Lee wrestles her first match in over 10 years.
-
The Women’s World Championship will be decided between Iyo Sky and Stephanie Vaquer.
-
The Usos reunite on a PLE stage against The Vision.
WWE Wrestlepalooza Details
-
When: Saturday, September 20, 2025 – 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT
-
Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
-
Watch: ESPN Unlimited (US) / Netflix (International)
