Final WWE Wrestlepalooza Card, How To Watch, Start Time

WWE presents Wrestlepalooza this Saturday, September 20, 2025, live from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Reviving a classic name once used by ECW, this marks the first Wrestlepalooza produced by WWE. The event features championship clashes, a long-awaited return to the ring, and one of John Cena’s final matches as his farewell tour continues.

Date, Time & Schedule

  • Date: Saturday, September 20, 2025

  • Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse – Indianapolis, Indiana

  • Road to Wrestlepalooza Pre-Show: 3 PM ET – 5 PM ET

  • Wrestlepalooza Kickoff Show: 5 PM ET – 7 PM ET

  • Main Card: 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT

  • Post-Show: Immediately after the event

How to Watch WWE Wrestlepalooza

United States

  • Streaming exclusively on ESPN Unlimited via the ESPN app

    • TV Provider Authentication: If your TV provider carries ESPN, you may be able to watch at no additional cost by logging in through the ESPN app.

    • Important Note: Several major providers do not support authentication at launch, including Altice, Cox, Dish Network, Xfinity, and YouTube TV. Subscribers to these services must use the direct subscription option.

    • Direct Subscription (ESPN Unlimited): Available for $29.99/month (check ESPN’s official site for details).

International

  • The event will stream live on Netflix in most international markets.

WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Start Times

Region / Time Zone Main Card Start
US Pacific (PT) 4:00 PM
US Eastern (ET) 7:00 PM
UK (BST) 12:00 AM (Sun)
Europe (CEST) 1:00 AM (Sun)
India (IST) 4:30 AM (Sun)
Japan (JST) 8:00 AM (Sun)
Australia (AEDT) 9:00 AM (Sun)

WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 – Final Match Card

  • Undisputed WWE Championship
    Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

  • Singles Match
    John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar

  • Mixed Tag Team Match
    CM Punk & AJ Lee vs. Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch

  • Vacant Women’s World Championship
    Iyo Sky vs. Stephanie Vaquer

  • Tag Team Match
    The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) vs. The Vision (Bronson Reed & Bron Breakker)

(Card subject to change)

WWE Wrestlepalooza Facts

  • First WWE event broadcast under the new ESPN Unlimited deal in the U.S.

  • John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar headlines in one of Cena’s last matches.

  • AJ Lee wrestles her first match in over 10 years.

  • The Women’s World Championship will be decided between Iyo Sky and Stephanie Vaquer.

  • The Usos reunite on a PLE stage against The Vision.

WWE Wrestlepalooza Details

  • When: Saturday, September 20, 2025 – 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT

  • Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

  • Watch: ESPN Unlimited (US) / Netflix (International)

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for live coverage, full results, and fallout from WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025.

