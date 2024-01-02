First Entrant Announced For The Knockouts Ultimate X Match At TNA Hard To Kill

As previously reported by PWMania.com, history will be made at the 2024 Hard To Kill PPV Event, which will be the first official PPV event for the company back under the TNA name, as for only the second time ever, the Knockouts will be competing in an Ultimate X Match.

TNA/IMPACT Wrestling recently announced, via their official Twitter (X) account, the first entrant in the Knockouts Ultimate X Match and that person is none other than “The Quintessential Diva” Gisele Shaw.

Hard To Kill 2024 is set to take place on Saturday, January 13th from the Palms in Las Vegas, Nevada.