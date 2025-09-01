First-Ever TNA “Night Of Champions” Q&A And Photo-Op Event Set For Edmonton

TNA Wrestling has announced that it will hold its first-ever special event, the Night of Champions photo-op and Q&A session, on Thursday, September 25. The event will take place at the Rec Room in South Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Fans will have the opportunity to take photos with wrestling stars during the Q&A photo-op session.

You can out the complete announcement below.

Special “Night Of Champions” in Edmonton on Thursday, September 25 Unites Gold-Carrying TNA Wrestling Stars

Fans Can Get Their Photo Taken With All The Stars and Participate In Rare Q&A

The inaugural Night of Champions Q&A and Photo-op session is set for Thursday, September 25, at The Rec Room in South Edmonton.

TNA Wrestling unites five stars on stage for a rare Question & Answer session, hosted by Santino Marella and Gia Miller. Afterwards, all seven stars will pose for photos with select fans.

The “Night of Champions” will feature:

* TRICK WILLIAMS, TNA World Champion and member of the NXT roster;

* LEON SLATER, TNA X-Division Champion;

* MATT HARDY, TNA World Tag Team Champion;

* STEVE MACLIN, TNA International Champion

* ASH BY ELEGANCE, TNA Knockouts World Champion and TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champion.

The “Night of Champions” will preview the TNA Wrestling first-ever live events in Edmonton, set for Friday & Saturday, September 26-27 at the Edmonton Expo Centre in Canada.

All fans attending the “Night of Champions” on September 25 also will receive a rare, limited-edition, commemorative photo.

To purchase tickets to “Night of Champions” on September 25 in Edmonton, go to: tnamerch.com.

