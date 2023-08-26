First Look At AEW All In Setup Construction (Photos & Video)

Photos of the ongoing construction for the AEW All In stage have leaked on social media. Austin Gunn also shared footage on his Instagram Story before deleting it.

This historic pay-per-view event will take place on Sunday at Wembley Stadium in London, England, where AEW has drawn over 80,000 fans. The Zero-Hour pre-show begins at 12 p.m. ET, followed by the main event at 1 p.m. ET.

The top matches on the card are AEW World Champion MJF vs. Adam Cole, CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe, AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR’s Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler vs. The Young Bucks’ Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson, and AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida vs. Toni Storm vs. Saraya vs. Britt Baker.

The show will also feature Sting and Darby Allin vs. Swerve Strickland and Christian Cage in a coffin match, Chris Jericho vs. Will Ospreay, and The Golden Elite (Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, and Hangman Page) vs. Bullet Club Gold (Jay White & Juice Robinson) & Konosuke Takeshita.

The video and photos of the construction can be found below: