First Match Made Official For WWE NXT Gold Rush Special

PWMania.com previously reported that during the 2025 WWE NXT Halloween Havoc premium live event (PLE) held on Saturday night, it was announced that a two-week NXT Gold Rush special will take place on Tuesday, November 18th, at the Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Additionally, a second episode will be filmed following the live show on November 18th, which is scheduled to air on November 25th. This event will be broadcast on The CW.

WWE has announced the first match for the NXT Gold Rush special: NXT Women’s North American Champion Blake Monroe will defend her title against an opponent who has yet to be named. This match was confirmed after Monroe appeared in a vignette on NXT, where she announced that her first title defense would occur at Gold Rush.

Monroe won her first title in WWE by defeating ZARIA at NXT Halloween Havoc. ZARIA was defending the title on behalf of Sol Ruca, who is currently sidelined due to an injury.

NXT Gold Rush will feature talent from NXT, TNA Wrestling, AAA, and EVOLVE, and will follow the NXT vs. TNA Showdown special that aired on The CW on Tuesday, October 7th, showcasing matches between competitors from NXT and TNA.