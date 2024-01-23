Former AEW Star Backstage At TNA Wrestling’s TV Tapings In Orlando

Fightful Select reports that former AEW star Shawn Spears, who left the company in 2023 after a 4 year run, was backstage at TNA Wrestling’s television tapings in Orlando, Florida.

It was also mentioned that a number of people saw company president Scott D’Amore and Spears having a conversation with one another for about 20 minutes from the Gorilla position, but there is no word yet on what their topic of conversation was all about.

This comes after TNA Wrestling signed former WWE stars Ash By Elegance (Dana Brooke) and Nic Nemeth (Dolph Ziggler) and following the appearances of Mason Madden (Mace), Mansoor, Alex Zayne, and Big Damo (Killian Dain) at last weekend’s tapings.