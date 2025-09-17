Former AEW Star Reveals Role In Developing WWE 2K Video Game

Alan Angels, best known for his time in AEW’s Dark Order, has revealed that he’s been directly involved in the development of the WWE 2K video game series.

In a post shared to Twitter/X, Angels uploaded video footage of himself wearing a motion capture suit and performing wrestling moves on padded mats. The work is part of the process used to create the realistic in-ring animations that are a trademark of the WWE 2K franchise.

While this does not indicate that Angels is signed to a WWE talent deal, it confirms that his in-ring skills are being utilized to help build future installments of the game. It’s common for wrestlers outside of WWE’s main roster to take part in motion capture sessions.

Angels, trained by AR Fox, made his professional debut in 2016 and first rose to national attention with his AEW debut in 2020. After a hard-hitting Dynamite match with Kenny Omega, he was recruited into The Dark Order as “Five.” He remained part of the faction until his contract expired in June 2022.

Following AEW, Angels signed with TNA Wrestling (then Impact Wrestling) in November 2022, where he joined Violent by Design, later rebranded as The Design. After leaving the faction in July 2023, Angels went on to score a big win at Impact 1000, capturing the Ultimate X match to earn a TNA X Division Championship opportunity.

Since parting ways with TNA in early 2025, Angels has remained active across the independent scene. He is currently the Prestige Wrestling World Champion, recently defending the title against Drexl at Roseland 8 in Portland, Oregon.

The WWE 2K franchise has been on a strong run since rebounding from the widely criticized WWE 2K20. Following a two-year hiatus, the series relaunched with WWE 2K22, which was praised for its rebuilt engine and overhauled gameplay mechanics.