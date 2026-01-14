Former Knockouts Tag-Team Champion Inks New Deal With TNA

TNAWrestling.com released the following announcement regarding former Knockouts Tag-Team Champion Jody Threat re-signing with the company:

TNA Wrestling Re-Signs Jody Threat

Jody Threat has re-signed with TNA Wrestling, it was announced today.

A two-time TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champion, the Toronto native has been a cornerstone of the TNA Knockouts division since 2023. She is now embarking on a singles career after splitting with her Spitfire tag team partner Dani Luna.

Jody broke news this morning during a live interview with Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com.

She said, “This year is really my opportunity to show everyone who Jody Threat is.

“So, I am excited to let you know that I have re-signed with TNA Wrestling to give myself the ability to move forward and prove what the Wild Child Jody Threat can do as a solo competitor.”

Speaking about her time in TNA so far, Jody added: “I am so thankful that this was the place that I signed with, for my first TV contract, a big deal for someone like me as a female Canadian. It’s been such a learning opportunity and I just feel so blessed.”

Jody Threat will be a key part of the new era of Thursday Night iMPACT! on AMC which begins Thursday, January 15 at 9/8c LIVE from the Curtis Culwell Center in Dallas, Texas, as well as the TNA Genesis pay-per-view in the same arena on Saturday, January 17. Limited tickets for both are on-sale now.

All the TNA stars will be in Dallas for two high-energy nights of pro wrestling, including TNA Wrestling World Champion Frankie Kazarian, TNA Knockouts World Champion Léi Yǐng Lee, TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater and the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions The IInspiration, plus Nic Nemeth, Moose, Mike Santana, Eric Young, Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, Indi Hartwell, Tessa Blanchard and many more.

