Former Tag-Team To Reunite At IMPACT 1000

You can officially pencil in a pair of familiar faces for the upcoming IMPACT Wrestling milestone event.

On Saturday, it was announced that former IMPACT Wrestling duo America’s Most Wanted — James Storm and Chris Harris — will be reuniting at the upcoming IMPACT 1000 special event.

The two were previously announced for the IMPACT 1000 Fan Celebration fan-fest, however they are now confirmed for the show as well.

IMPACT 1000 will be taped at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, New York on Saturday, September 9, 2023. The show will air on the September 14, 2023 post-Victory Road edition of IMPACT on AXS TV.