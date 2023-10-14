Former WWE Commentators Calling Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis Boxing Fight For DAZN

A couple of familiar faces to longtime WWE fans are working today’s Misfits Boxing: The PRIME Card boxing pay-per-view event in England.

Former WWE commentators Jonathan “The Coach” Coachman and Todd Grisham are two of the broadcast team members for the three-man commentary booth calling the fights at the highly-anticipated “influencer boxing” premium live event.

Ahead of tonight’s DAZN Boxing PPV featuring the double main event of WWE Superstar Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis and KSI vs. Tommy Fury, Coachman took to Twitter (X) to comment on being part of the commentary team for the show.

“Programming update: could not be more excited for tonight,” Coachman wrote via Twitter (X). “It’s a true honor to call this global DAZN Boxing PPV with my boy Todd Grisham and the rest of the incredible announce team.”

‘The Coach’ continued, “Note the start time. 2pet/11am pacific. Sometimes you just have events that you CANT MISS!!”

Check out Jonathan Coachman’s posts on Twitter (X) about tonight’s Misfits Boxing: The PRIME Card featuring Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis and KSI vs. Tommy Fury via the tweets embedded below.

Also below, courtesy of PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) is a photo of Todd Grisham and Jonathan Coachman at the commentary desk calling some of the action on the prelims for tonight’s Misfits Boxing: The PRIME Card premium live event in England.

