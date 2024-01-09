Former WWE Employee Signs With AEW, Could Be Company’s New COO

With 2024 well underway, AEW is making every effort to build on an interesting 2023 in which the booking was criticized and TV ratings declined. To begin the year, AEW lost key people behind the scenes, including Rafael Morffi, Dana Massie, and QT Marshall.

The promotion has a lot of positive momentum going into the new year, when they will look for a new television deal as their current deal with Warner Bros. Discovery expires at the end of the year.

They’ve brought in new talent, including Deonna Purasso and the soon-to-be Will Ospreay. They have also made moves behind the scenes.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select stated that “several within AEW have been notified that Kosha Irby will be joining the company, possibly in a COO role.”

This follows Irby’s previous roles as Regional Director of Live Events for WWE, as well as President of the AAF’s Memphis Express and Executive Senior Associate AD and Chief Marketing Officer for the Clemson Tigers.

He also worked for Georgia State, the University of South Florida, and St. Louis.