Former WWE NXT Prospect Takes Shot At Roxanne Perez, Roxanne Seemingly Reacts

Alexis Lete, a college athlete, was signed to WWE in 2022. A fan account published footage of Alexis’ wrestling training in November 2023, along with a video of Alexis pronouncing several names incorrectly, including APK instead of HBK, Solo Sokoma instead of Solo Sikoa, and the Northern American Championship instead of the North American Championship.

In response to the post, NXT star Roxanne Perez wrote, “she does not work for us anymore lol.”

Alexis confirmed her departure from WWE this week in a video posted to her Twitter/X account. Alexis showed Roxanne’s comment on the screen and mentioned Roxanne’s claim to be a “mental health advocate.”