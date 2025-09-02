Former WWE Star Forced To Retire After Losing At WWC Aniversario 52

The World Wrestling Council (WWC) held its 52nd Anniversary show on Saturday, August 30, 2025, at the Coliseo Rubén Rodríguez in Bayamón, Puerto Rico. The event featured multiple title matches and shocking twists, but the biggest story of the night came when former WWE star Eddie “Primo” Colón was forced to retire after losing a high-stakes match to Puerto Rican legend Ray González.

By stipulation, the 42-year-old Colón must retire from in-ring competition following his loss. He was accompanied to the ring by Intelecto and veteran referee Orlando Toledo, while González had Pelayito, Lightning, Gilbert, Joe Anthony, and Amazona in his corner.

After the match, a visibly frustrated Colón took out his anger on Intelecto, teasing future fallout despite his forced retirement.

Colón, a member of the famous Colón wrestling family, competed in WWE for over a decade under the names Primo and Diego. Alongside his cousin Carlito, he won the WWE Tag Team Championships and was part of several factions during his run with the company.

In the night’s main event, Xavant captured the WWC Universal Championship by defeating Chicano, Carlito, and Matt Hardy, stealing the pin after Carlito hit a Backstabber on Hardy.

Post-match chaos erupted when Eddie Colón attacked Xavant, leading to multiple turns: Lightning betrayed Gilbert to side with Chicano, while Intelecto shockingly turned babyface after intervening with a shovel. The show closed with Colón standing toe-to-toe with Xavant, despite the retirement stipulation hanging over him.

Other Results

WWC Junior Heavyweight Championship: Party Animal Brandon def. JC Jexx (Strap Match) – New Champion

WWC Women’s Championship: Elena Negroni (c) def. Stephany Amalbert (Special Ref: La Reina Habana)

WWC Tag Team Championship: La Revolución (c) def. Mr. Big & Mike Nice

WWC Puerto Rico Championship: Joe Anthony def. Hijo de Dos Caras & Tony Leyenda – New Champion

WWC Caribbean Championship: Nick Mercer def. Zcion RTOne (c) – New Champion

Gilbert & Lightning def. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (before Lightning’s heel turn later in the night)

Alberto Del Río vs. Apolo: Ended in No Contest after repeated interference

Tributes were also paid to Mr. Hardcore Rico Suave and Dr. González in emotional in-ring ceremonies.