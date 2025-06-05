Former WWE Star Javier Bernal Reveals Details Leading To Surprise Release

Former WWE star Javier Bernal discussed various topics with Shawn Talks Wrestling, including his release from WWE and whether he foresaw being let go.

Bernal said, “When you work in a place like WWE — or any place like that, it’s not a WWE thing — there’s always a level of uncertainty. And there’s always a level of — I had always thought that in the back of my head constantly, it could happen any day, I’m always expecting that 203 phone call.”

On having a creative meeting set for the Monday after:

“As far as hints or anything, not to get too specific, but two weeks prior to that, I had gotten on the WWE website and they had changed my render to the current gimmick that I was doing. I spoke with someone in the office and they were like — we were talking about something else, they had brought up the topic of releases and they had mentioned to me, ‘No, I haven’t seen a list yet and I would doubt that you’re on it.’ You know like, they were kind of mentioning giving me this sense of security and then I had a creative meeting scheduled for the Monday after that Friday. So, to me, I had, I don’t know if confirmation, but I had a little sense of security like, okay, we’re going to talk and all that. The only hint that I kind of had was that we had our Evolve tapings and I was — they told me kind of the direction of where things were supposed to go and all that. I wasn’t on that set of tapings, I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s really confusing’ and I kind of asked around and no one seemed to know anything. So I was like, that’s curious, that’s weird. Then I got released the next week or two.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)