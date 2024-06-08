Former WWE Star Reginald Looks Back On His 24/7 Title Reign As Reginald

Former WWE star Sidney Akeem recently spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp on a number of topics including his 24/7 Championship Reign in the company as Reginald.

Akeem said, “Oh my goodness, it’s incredible because I went from stuff with Carmella and Sasha and then one random day, Nia and Shayna enters the picture and I said, ‘Oh, I’m no longer on SmackDown, I’m with Nia and Shayna.’ We did all of that amazing stuff, amazing stuff. Then one day I hear, it was like right before we started to go back on the road. It was the week or two before we were going on the road. I heard that this is the direction we’re going to move towards. I said, ‘Okay, we don’t know when it’s going to happen.’”

“But then come that next Monday, first show on the road, ‘You are going to win the 24/7 title.’ I’m like, ‘Okay.’ When that happened, I didn’t really know what to expect. But it was my first time in front of a crowd, a live crowd, and I won the 24-7 title. Man, that time was just so incredible because everything was new for me. Being in front of that crowd was new, walking out hearing those noises and they knew who I was. They were like genuinely cheering and like ‘Reggie!’ and all that and it was cool. Then they turned on me when Nia turned on me and then the 24/7 stuff happened. I hit Tozawa with the spinning cross body. They cheered for me, come this way, come this way. I just experienced everything in like a WWE crowd in one moment. It was, it was pretty dope.”

On his 24/7 Championship moments scoring good numbers on YouTube:

“So I’ve checked some numbers. A lot of those numbers, I’m like, ‘Oh, my goodness. I didn’t know that those were that high.’ One that you did mention was the first time I did my entrance with R-Truth. That on TikTok did, I think it was over like a hundred something. Yeah. Not thousand, a hundred or close to—it was high. It was high for a long time and I recall that because they put it on the screen every time I came out. Well, now TikTok, the highest viewed TikTok in all of entertainment or whatever. I’m like, ‘That is cool.’ I didn’t really check it out, but I was aware that I was getting high numbers and people wanted to see it and it was entertaining. took that as a pride thing because I am different. I am very much so not from a traditional wrestling background, but I’ve always been a true entertainer and that’s what this business is.”

You can check out Akeem’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)