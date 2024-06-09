Former WWE Star Reginald Says He Wants To Be Known As More Than Just A Gimmick Act

Former WWE star Sidney Akeem (Reginald) recently spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp on a number of topics including how he was presented in WWE.

Akeem said, “You know, everything that I did in my WWE career has been four years, four incredible years, and every opportunity is an opportunity. But like you said, I was presented in such a unique way. I do sometimes think that if I never got the opportunity to do the whole sommelier thing, how different would my career have been? I don’t know. I don’t know if I would be this popular because it did give me a platform to showcase my skills. But I know that that’s not all that I have to offer.”

On not wanting to be known as a gimmick act:

“So I’m very much so trying to carve out a career and not just be known as a gimmick act, a gimmick performer and whatnot. Because regardless of what gimmicks I was given, the skills are real and all of those views tell you that. My skills aren’t a gimmick. It’s really stuff that people can’t do and it’s unique in its own way of like a Ricochet, of like early on Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles or whatever.”

On what he was doing with Ricochet in WWE:

“It’s different, but it’s unique enough to where, ‘Oh, if given the proper storyline and the proper situation, he could be a real contender, a real deal.’ I look at the match with Ricochet, It had the 24/7 stuff at the tail end of it. But man, the beginning we were going to do, we were going to get some things cooking most definitely.”

You can check out Akeem’s comments in the video below.

