Former WWE Star Reveals He Came Up With Idea That Was Given To Seth Rollins And AOP

Former WWE star Elias (Elijah) recently spoke with Metro.co.uk on a number of topics including how he came up with the Monday Might Messiah character idea, but it was eventually given to Seth Rollins and the AOP.

Elias said, “I was always coming up with different characters, ways to evolve Elias into the next thing.” “There was a character that I really thought could have been incredible myself, it was the Monday Might Messiah.” “If you realize, Seth Rollins and AOP ended up – for lack of better terms, they just gave it to those guys. I had a real vision of me being the Pied Piper of Monday Night Raw and controlling people, with kind of a cult like leader. The biblical themes and things like that, I always love that Messiah stuff.”

“There’s guys that just are getting paid more or getting put more in a spotlight, and they might want to put the resources into those guys. It’s no discredit to Seth, the guy’s absolutely incredible. But this is how that’s how the system works, you know what I mean? That’s the risk you take with giving these ideas.”