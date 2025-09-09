Former WWE Star Sees Kyle Fletcher As A Future NXT Star

Former WWE star Stevie Richards has weighed in on the potential of AEW standout Kyle Fletcher, suggesting that his long-term future may ultimately be in WWE’s NXT brand.

In a video published to his YouTube channel, Richards shared his thoughts on Fletcher’s strengths and areas for improvement.

While he praised Fletcher’s talent, he believes the young star still needs significant seasoning to reach his full potential. “You know what he looks like to me? He looks like an eventual NXT superstar. He needs seasoning. He needs somebody to teach him how to work. He needs to up his game. He needs to know the psychology of when and when not to do stuff,” Richards said.

Richards argued that AEW’s in-ring culture may not provide the kind of guidance Fletcher needs to take the next step in his career.

He pointed to the company’s fast-paced style as being potentially detrimental to long-term development. “And unfortunately, in AEW, I don’t see anybody that’s listened to that could do that. These used to be the Arn Andersons, the Dean Malenkos. You still have a Jerry Lynn there. You have people there that can coach you. But I don’t think—because the culture of AEW is ‘the more you do, the more over you’ll get.’ But that’s not true. That’s why I say eventually he may move laterally or eventually down, and then sign with NXT and be in WWE.”

Fletcher, who is currently a member of AEW’s Don Callis Family, recently captured the TNT Championship and has been gaining momentum within the company. However, Richards believes that a move to WWE’s developmental system could ultimately help him maximize his potential.