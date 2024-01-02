Former WWE Star Tells Ric Flair He Should Not Apologize For Who He Is

Former WWE star and current NWA talent, Tyrus, recently spoke with FOX News on a number of topics including how WWE Hall of Famer “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair should not apologize for who he is as he is one of the last greats in the industry and similar to how diamonds are forever so is Flair.

Tyrus said, “One of the things I’ve loved about you is you’ve never shied away from taking responsibility from anything. You’ve always owned everything, I think that’s what makes you the Nature Boy. I have to be honest with you, I have a little bit of beef with you. You put a post out where you had the temerity to think that maybe you shouldn’t have walked out there at AEW. Let me remind you of who you are. You have forgotten more wrestling than most of us will ever know. You are one of the last greats that when you come out, and walk that aisle, a grandfather can look at his grandson and say, ‘I saw this guy wrestle and this is the reason why you’re here.’ Don’t you ever, and I don’t comment on social media that much, but don’t you ever apologize for Ric Flair coming out because when you come out, that pop is as loud as it’s ever been. I have to remind you of two things. Diamonds are forever and so is Ric Flair. You need to remember that. Thank you for who you are, sir. You are welcome at any wrestling arena at any time because you just walking by the locker room, we’re all going to get smarter.”

You can check out Tyrus’ comments below.

NEW: Tyrus full interview with Ric Flair on Fox News pic.twitter.com/yRrBXG7Dfa — Craig R. Brittain (@RealBrittain) January 1, 2024



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)