Former WWE Stars Set To Make Their TNA Debut At Hard To Kill

TNA Wrestling will return on January 13, 2024, at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada, for Impact Wrestling’s next pay-per-view event, Hard To Kill.

World Heavyweight Champion Alex Shelley vs. Moose, X-Division Champion Chris Sabin vs. El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Kushida, and Knockouts World Champion Trinity vs. Jordyn Grace are among the Top Hard to Kill matches on the show.

The promotion has already confirmed that they have big plans for the show and hope to sign a big-name star. TNA has also announced two new talent signings.

Grizzled Young Veterans, aka The Dyad (Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid), will make their promotional debut at this upcoming event.

They were a member of the Schism group on NXT television after requesting and being denied release from the company. That storyline has since concluded, with the faction splintering.

They left WWE in October and have since wrestled on the independent circuit.