Former WWE Tag Team Claims Age Was A Factor In Their Release

Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows, collectively known as The Good Brothers, weighed in on the recent WWE departures of R-Truth and Carlito during the latest Talk’n Shop podcast, offering personal insight and criticism of TKO’s operational approach.

Reflecting on the fan reaction and their own past release from WWE in 2020, Anderson said:

“We keep reading these things like what we don’t know as well as anybody else knows. Nobody knows what really happened… It wouldn’t surprise me nowadays, because it’s not the WWE anymore guys. It’s a company called TKO. They operate.”

Doc Gallows added a personal perspective, referencing the surprise of his son:

“My son, Cade, said, ‘Dad, R-Truth just wrestled John Cena, and they fired him.’

And I got a little son. Do you remember when Uncle Karl and I were in the WrestleMania main event with The Undertaker and got fired 11 days later? It happened. Sh*t happens.”

Gallows also speculated that R-Truth may not have signed a new contract, rather than being directly released.

The conversation shifted to WWE’s fluctuating philosophy on roster age. Gallows noted:

“They said, ‘We don’t care how old guys are, as long as they can go.’ And then I heard Nick Khan say, ‘We need a younger roster.’

That was something that bothered us, because I was like—we’re younger than a lot of these guys. We’ve just been on TV longer.”

Anderson chimed in, confirming they never heard those critiques directly, but believed the perception played a role.

Despite the disappointment, both men expressed optimism for R-Truth’s future outside WWE. Anderson stated:

“All I know is that Ronnie could make a lot of money and have a lot of fun on the outside, for sure.”

Gallows closed by welcoming both R-Truth and Carlito to work with their Lariato Pro Wrestling promotion.

Keep checking back with PWMania.com for more reactions to WWE’s recent releases and updates on what’s next for R-Truth and Carlito.