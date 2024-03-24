Four Championship Matches Confirmed For NJPW Resurgence

NJPW’s “Resurgence” show will take place at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California on May 11th.

Four title matches have been confirmed for the event, the biggest of all being for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

In addition, all NJPW STRONG Championships will also be on the line, which includes the STRONG Openweight Championship, the STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship, and the STRONG Women’s Championship.

With a busy spring set already, all current champions will face tough competition on the road to Resurgence, to make it there as champion.

NJPW has its next US show, Windy City Riot, on April 12 at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. New Japan will then head to Taiwan on April 14 before the Road to Dontaku series starts in Japan and will end at the Fukuoka International Center.