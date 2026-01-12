Frankie Kazarian Weighs In On Possible Return Of TNA’s Six-Sided Ring

TNA World Champion Frankie Kazarian appeared on Rewind Recap Relive to discuss various topics, including the potential return of the six-sided ring to the company.

Kazarian said, “I personally hope not. I know I know a lot of fans have an affinity for that and nostalgia. And look, the six-sided ring I think served its purpose. It did present us as ‘different than.’ So when you turn the channel, it wasn’t just another wrestling show. It was, ‘This is wrestling, that’s weird. That ring is six sides.’ I don’t know how many viewers that attracted, but I know there’s a lot of people that love that ring. I know most of the wrestlers did not, myself included. Look, it was just another ring. I navigated my way through it and I figured it out. It was a little little stiffer of a ring, little different. I’m a traditionalist. I’m very old school. I’m trained by Killer Kowalski, I’m very much an old school fundamental guy. Wrestling’s done in a regular four-sided ring.”

On a potential throwback show with the six-sided ring:

“Having said that, I can see and I wouldn’t be opposed to maybe a One Night Only-type throwback show where there’s a six-sided ring. I think that would be cool. Maybe that’s something you do once a year, I don’t know. But just for those fans to kind of scratch that itch, a TNA throwback show. Much like the way WWE has done RAW Reunions and the old school Saturday Night’s Main Event with the red, white, and blue ropes. I love that because I grew up on that. So, I could see maybe a once a year type deal where there’s the six-sided ring. That’s something that maybe I could get on board with.”

