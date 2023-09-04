Freddie Prinze Jr. Doesn’t See Will Ospreay Ever Joining WWE

Do you think Will Ospreay will ever sign with WWE?

Freddie Prinze Jr. doesn’t.

The former WWE writer spoke on his latest “Wrestling With Freddie” podcast about the possibility of Will Ospreay signing with WWE or AEW next year.

“This dude will never sign with WWE, 100% he’s signing with AEW and they’re going to kill it next year,” Prinze Jr. said. “Will Ospreay can do anything off the top turnbuckle, anything in the air, he flipped and twisted and smashed Chris Jericho.”

Prinze Jr. added, “Chris Jericho beat his ass, these guys went back and forth and you know Chris Jericho has a piece of AEW by the way he tries to get every single wrestler in the company over. You know he knows Will Ospreay is money so he put him over freaking big time.”

