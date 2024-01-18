Free Agent Backstage At This Week’s AEW Dynamite

Not only was there a lot of interesting stuff on the show this week, but there was also a free-agent talent backstage who could derail an expected signing with WWE.

In addition to The Young Bucks speaking for the first time since their comeback, the show featured TNT Champion Christian Cage defending against Dustin Rhodes, ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions The Gates of Agony & Brian Cage defending against The Bang Bang Gang’s Jay White & The Gunns, and AEW World Champion Samoa Joe defending against Hook.

Kamille was backstage at this week’s show. She had been a regular in the NWA since October 2018, growing into one of the biggest stars the organization had on contract. Her tenure as the NWA Women’s Champion was quite extensive.

Kamille is expected to join WWE, as PWMania.com previously reported, and she will probably begin in NXT. That might not be the case, though.

According to Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp, Kamille was backstage during the event. In recent weeks, the media outlet was informed that she was anticipated to receive an offer from WWE to become a part of the NXT brand. It is unclear if they have made the offer yet.

There has been no confirmation that she’s signed any contracts yet.

It’s also believed that she was visiting friends at the show.