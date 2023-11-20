Fuego Del Sol Says Sammy Guevara’s AEW Return Is Coming Soon

Where has “The Spanish God” been lately?

Fuego Del Sol, longtime friend of Sammy Guevara, gave an update on the status of one of the pillars of AEW during a recent interview with Muscle Man Malcolm.

“Yeah, me and Sam, we talk every day,” said the popular masked AEW star. “He’s legitimately one of my best friends and a lot of times we don’t even talk wrestling, we talk about all the other crazy stuff in the world going on.”

Del Sol continued, “He is feeling a lot better and his return is imminent. I definitely thought he was gonna be on Dynamite recently in that 8-Man Street Fight. However, he wasn’t back yet, but I know he wants to come back in a major way. So we’ll see where the tide takes him.”

H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.