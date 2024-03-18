Gabe Kidd Confirms He Has Re-Signed With NJPW

NJPW has re-signed one of the fastest rising stars in wrestling, Gabe Kidd, after his most recent contract with the company expired.

According to Fightful Select, Kidd worked in the company without a contract for a month and a half, including his match at The New Beginning in Osaka event and his ongoing matches in the New Japan Cup tournament.

Kidd is said to have signed a new contract with the company over the weekend, but the terms of the deal are still unknown.

Kidd recently took to his official Twitter (X) account and confirmed that he has re-signed with NJPW by writing, “You’re welcome @tanahashi1_100”

