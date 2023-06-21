Gable Steveson Appears On This Week’s WWE NXT

An Olympic gold medalist appeared on WWE NXT this week.

No, not your Olympic hero.

The other one.

Gable Steveson appeared on this week’s Gold Rush: Week 1 edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The first-ever WWE NIL signee appeared in a backstage segment and offered his services as the trainer for Eddy Thorpe for his Raw Underground fight against Damon Kemp on NXT on USA in two weeks.

Check out video of the segment with Gable Steveson from this week’s NXT Gold Rush: Week 1 show via the tweet embedded below courtesy of the official Twitter feed of WWE.