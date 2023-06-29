Gable Steveson Praised Internally For His Progress In WWE Training

Gable Steveson has been brought in by WWE for a storyline in NXT involving Eddy Thorpe and Damon Kemp, Steveson’s real-life brother.

Steveson has appeared on NXT TV in recent weeks, including Tuesday’s episode. On next week’s episode, he’ll be in Thorpe’s corner for the Underground match.

Steveson was supposed to be on the WWE main roster by now, having been drafted to RAW in the WWE Draft in October 2021. WWE’s plans for him were pushed back due to a heart procedure.

He returned to amateur competition in preparation for his upcoming appearance at the US Open.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer mentioned that Steveson has been praised for his training progress.

“He’s in now, which is really weird because he’s going to be around and he still has those world championships in September and all those guys in the world championships are like training. Even though he beat all those guys in America, some of those guys in the world championships have beaten the guys in America. He’s complete freak….I have heard from people who say that Gable is picking things up and he’s gonna be better than a lot of people originally thought.”