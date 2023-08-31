Gail Kim & Awesome Kong Issue Challenge To Women’s Legends For IMPACT 1000

Things continue to get interesting for the upcoming milestone 1,000th special event from IMPACT Wrestling.

As noted, women’s wrestling legends Awesome Kong and Gail Kim have each been confirmed to come out of retirement at the show, which will be taped on September 9 and air on September 14.

In an update, it has been announced that the two will be teaming up for a Knockouts tag-team match, and they have issued an open challenge to any women’s wrestling star or legend, past or present, to face them at the show.

IMPACT 1000 takes place at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, New York.