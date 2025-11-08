Game Changer Wrestling You Wouldn’t Understand Results – November 7, 2025

On Friday, November 7th, Game Changer Wrestling returned to The Webster in Hartford, CT, for its big event, “You Wouldn’t Understand.” The event streamed live on TrillerTV+.

The main event of the show saw Bear Bronson meet Ciclope in a deathmatch.

We also saw SLADE go one-on-one with Dr. Redacted in a deathmatch, EFFY defend his GCW World Championship on the line against Shotzi Blackheart, VNDL48 square off with Bustah & The Brain and Ricky Morton, Danhausen meet Priscilla Kelly, Griffin McCoy and KJ Orso team up to face off with Joey Janela and Marcus Mathers, Maki Itoh face off with Kerry Morton, and more. Check out the full results down below.